30 wooden residential sheds damaged in Parimpora blaze

Srinagar, Oct 01: At least 30 small wooden residential sheds were damaged in an early morning fire incident on Sunday at Parimpora area of Srinagar, officials said.
An official told the news agency KNO that at about 4:15 am in the morning, the control room in Srinagar received a call regarding the fire incident in Parimpora Srinagar and fire tenders rushed to the spot.
Upon their arrival at the scene, about thirty small wooden residential sheds were found involved in the fire, and due to timely and swift action by the fire and emergency services, the fire was soon brought under control. However, all the sheds have suffered damage in the incident.
He further added that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.