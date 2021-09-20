Kashmir

30-year-old man killed, woman injured in lightning strike in Budgam

The duo was working in their paddy fields when the lightning struck them. Lightning
Representational Picture
GK Web Desk
Srinagar, Sept 20: A 30-year-old man was killed and a woman injured in a lightning strike while they were working in their paddy fields in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Monday.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that Gulzar Ahmad Khan, son of Ghulam Rasool Khan and Shakeel Banu wife of Ghulam Mohidin Khan were injured in the lightning strike at Panchas area of the central Kashmir district this evening.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where Khan succumbed to injuries while the woman has been hospitalized.

