‘300 destinations being projected for shooting of films in J&K’

The move comes as a part of initiatives taken by the J&K government and the Tourism Department to make J&K a prime destination for production houses to shoot their movies, web series, and serial in J&K.

“The J&K government and the Tourism Department are projecting 300 destinations for film shooting so that the production houses can choose any destination for their shooting. The government will facilitate them in all possible ways,” Administrative Secretary J&K Tourism Department, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah told reporters on the sidelines of the trailer release of 'Welcome to Kashmir' movie.