‘300 destinations being projected for shooting of films in J&K’

Srinagar, May 6: In a major boost to J&K's film tourism, the government is all set to promote around 300 unexplored destinations for shooting of films.
The move comes as a part of initiatives taken by the J&K government and the Tourism Department to make J&K a prime destination for production houses to shoot their movies, web series, and serial in J&K.
“The J&K government and the Tourism Department are projecting 300 destinations for film shooting so that the production houses can choose any destination for their shooting. The government will facilitate them in all possible ways,” Administrative Secretary J&K Tourism Department, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah told reporters on the sidelines of the trailer release of 'Welcome to Kashmir' movie.
The trailer was released at INOX PVR here.
Shah said the efforts of the J&K government and the Department of Tourism were to revive the earlier trend and make J&K a prime destination yet again so that rather than going to Switzerland or France, people associated with the film industry visit J&K for shooting their films and web series.
“J&K has been a famous destination throughout the world in terms of tourism. During the 1960s and 1970s, J&K was a prime destination for the film industry and our efforts are to revive the earlier trend and make J&K a prime destination yet again,” he said.
Shah said that in the last one year over 200 films, web series, and serials were shot in J&K.
He said that this was a great sign that film tourism was prevailing in Kashmir.
“For the current year, the efforts of the J&K government are to promote film tourism in a major way within and outside India. All the beautiful destinations will be promoted for shooting of films,” Shah said.
He said that the government had ensured that a proper system was in place for facilitating shooting of films while the permission and other regulatory requirements are done through a one-stop centre.
“The government has put in place a single window system for it and an online portal has been developed to facilitate the production houses for their shooting in J&K,” Shah said.
He said that major film stars were recently here in Kashmir for a week and shot across the Valley.
“I give an open invitation to all of them to shoot their films here,” Shah said.
About the rising issue of substance abuse as highlighted in the trailer, he said substance abuse was a social issue which was prevailing at global level and in J&K as well.
“It needs a collaborative approach of the society and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that our society works hard towards eradication of this menace,” Shah said.
About the upcoming G20 summit on tourism to be hosted in Srinagar, he said it was a major international event and provides a great opportunity to promote tourism in J&K.
“We can promote adventure tourism, film tourism, and relish tourism besides other sectors as well,” Shah said.
Director of the movie, Tariq Bhat said he wants to take the audience on a journey through Kashmir with his debut movie, where the beauty of the land was surpassed only by the warmth and resilience of its inhabitants.
Bhat spoke about the movie, highlighting its significance and the message it aims to convey.
The movie delves into crucial issues that plague Kashmir like women empowerment, women safety, drug addiction, and the role of the J&K Police.
The movie also brings to light the plight of the youth who are often involved in drugs, sending a strong message to the audience.
“The movie aims to promote Kashmiri culture and showcase its beauty and positivity to the world. The movie is a message of hope, positivity, and empowerment for the people of Kashmir. It aims to break stereotypes, presenting a true and positive image of Kashmir, its people, and its culture,” Bhat said.