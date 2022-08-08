3.10 lakh pilgrims perform Amarnath Yatra

An official of the Amarnath Shrine Board said that if there would have been yatris, they could send another batch before the end of the yatra but no yatri was coming here now so no convoy could leave Jammu during the past three days.

Bhagwati Nagar base camp has been looking deserted for the past few days, forcing the operators to end their services.

According to officials, it is likely that counters at Bhagwati Nagar would be closed from Tuesday.