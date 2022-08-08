3.10 lakh pilgrims perform Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, Aug 8: The Amarnath Yatra 2022 is inching to the conclusion as sages are carrying Chadi Mubarak to the Amarnath Cave while no fresh batches of yatris left for Kashmir from Jammu in the last three days.
So far 3.10 lakh yatris have visited the Amarnath cave shrine, much less than the J&K administration had expected.
Officials said that the yatra departure from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base camp remained suspended for the third day on Monday due to a sharp decline in the arrival of Amarnath yatris.
An official of the Amarnath Shrine Board said that if there would have been yatris, they could send another batch before the end of the yatra but no yatri was coming here now so no convoy could leave Jammu during the past three days.
Bhagwati Nagar base camp has been looking deserted for the past few days, forcing the operators to end their services.
According to officials, it is likely that counters at Bhagwati Nagar would be closed from Tuesday.
On August 2, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha appealed to the yatris to visit the Amarnath Cave before August 5.
He said that the authorities were forced to take such a decision due to bad weather.
Officials said the yatra, which started on June 30 this year, witnessed 3. 10 lakh yatris besides while 51 yatris died during the yatra including 15 yatris who died in the cloudburst incident near Baltal on July 8.
The 43-day yatra would officially end on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
Officials said that a group of sages led by the custodian of the holy mace Mahant Dipendra Giri was carrying Chadi Mubarak, the holy mace of lord Shiva to the Amarnath Cave.
The Chaddi Mubarak has to reach the Amarnath Cave on August 11 on the Sharvan Purnima.
The 145 km Chaddi Mubarak Yatra starts from Dashnami Akhara in Srinagar.
During the yatra route, sages perform Hawans at Pampore, Bijbehara, Anantnag, Mattan, Aishmuqam, and finally at Pahalgam where the procession takes rest for two days before proceeding to Amarnath Cave.
They said sages along with Chaddi Mubarak would spend the night at Pahalgam on August 7 and 8, at Chandanwari on August 9, Sheshnag on August 10, and Panchtarani on August 11.