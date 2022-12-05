3.13 % polling recorded in first hour in Hajin-A DDC seat

Hajin (Sonawari), Dec 05: Around 3.13 percent voter turnout was recorded in the first hour of polling in Hajin—A district development council (DDC) seat on Monday.
Official details reported by news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) stated that 3.13 percent polling was recorded in the district development council seat in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
According to the data, 511 voters including 464 males and 47 females have cast their votes till 8: 00 am. The voting began at 7:00 am in the seat.
The seat is likely to witness a close contest between National Conference and Peoples Conference.
Other political parties including Apni Party, BJP and Democratic Azad are also backing candidates in the segment.