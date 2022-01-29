32 employees found absent during surprise inspection in Anantnag, to lose day's salary

Srinagar, Jan 29: Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Dr Piyush Singla has ordered deduction of one-day salary of 32 employees found absent in the south Kashmir district on Saturday.
As per news agency GNS, the order followed surprise inspection by the DC, accompanied by ADC Anantnag Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, to various offices to check the attendance of the employees.
Besides deducting one-day salary of 32 employees, the Deputy Commissioner Dr Piyush Singla confirmed to GNS that disciplinary action has been initiated against the absentees.