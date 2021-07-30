Kashmir
32-year-old man allegedly hangs self to death in north Kashmir's Sopore
Srinagar, Jul 30: A 32-year-old man died after allegedly hanging himself to death in Chankhan Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday afternoon.
Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that a man was found hanging at his residence.
He was rushed to Sub District Hospital (SDH) where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival, officials said.
Local police has taken cognizance of the matter and started investigation.