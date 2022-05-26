33% reservation for women in State Assemblies sought

"This will be a stakeholder consultation, wherein, experts in their respective fields, such as governance, journalism, medicine, education, sociology, law, politics, and social work, will present their views," the document reads.

The stakeholders will also get engaged in an in-depth discussion to recommend changes for increasing women's representation in politics.

"A new look at women's reservation bill asking for 33 percent reservation in state legislative assemblies is required," it reads.

The organisers believe that the women’s equal participation in political and public life is significant for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.