33-yr-old inmate dies at Kupwara jail, 2nd death in 6 months

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the accused Khurshid Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Mohammad Wani of Seadpora Sopore, who was lodged in the jail since 5-October-2021 in a case (FIR no 52/2021 under section 363 498 and 109 IPC of police station Kralgund, fell severely ill.



Sources said that Khursheed was not keeping well for quite some time and around midnight, his brother who is also lodged in the hospital in connection with same case, raised an alarm following which health officials of the hospital reached there.