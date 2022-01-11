33-yr-old inmate dies at Kupwara jail, 2nd death in 6 months

Srinagar, Jan 11: A 33-year-old accused from Seadpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, who was lodged along with his brother, at district jail Kupwara died around midnight, officials said on Tuesday.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the accused Khurshid Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Mohammad Wani of Seadpora Sopore, who was lodged in the jail since 5-October-2021 in a case (FIR no 52/2021 under section 363 498 and 109 IPC of police station Kralgund, fell severely ill.
Sources said that Khursheed was not keeping well for quite some time and around midnight, his brother who is also lodged in the hospital in connection with same case, raised an alarm following which health officials of the hospital reached there.
The jail authorities shifted him to sub District hospital Kupwara where doctors declared him brought dead. This is second death in the jail in last six months as an accused from Brath Kalan Sopore had died there on June 14 last year.
When contacted, Superintendent of Kupwara Jail, Shahbaz Hussain confirmed the death of the 33-year-old.
“He was keeping unwell for some time and died. As soon as his condition fell, he was taken hospital but died,” he said.