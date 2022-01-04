34 flights cancelled at Srinagar airport due to poor visibility

Srinagar Jan: Authorities at the Srinagar airport on Tuesday cancelled 34 flights to and fro due to poor visibility caused by the prevalent rains and snowfall in Kashmir.
Director Srinagar airport, Kuldeep Singh confirmed to Greater Kashmir the cancellation of the 34 flights scheduled for today.
Singh further informed that a call on the remaining today's 10 flights will be taken by the airlines depending on the prevailing weather conditions during the day.
The Srinagar office of the Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an 'orange alert’ in Kashmir saying the prevalent rains and snowfall are expected to intensify in coming days.
In view of the impending bad weather, the MET office urged people not to venture out on avalanche and landslide prone areas, unless extremely necessary.
“Keep power/light back up( in case of power failure),” the MET office said in the handout while urging motorists to drive "very slowly and in low gear while driving on snow bound area, ” the weatherman said in an advisory.