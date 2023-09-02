3.5 crore e-books available to J&K youth through e-learning and counseling centres: LG

Ghaziabad, Sep 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that 3.5 crore e-books had been kept available to Jammu and Kashmir youth through e-learning and counseling centres.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the 25th anniversary celebration of Harishchandra Tyagi Public Library, Ghaziabad, the LG said, “A total of 3.5 crore e-books have been made available to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir through these centres.”
He said Bandipora’s Aragam village has been transformed into the first book village in the country.
“Recently, a cultural center with a museum and a library was also dedicated to the Dard-Shin tribal community living along the LoC in Gurez,” the LG said.
He said that the libraries had been a source of education and intellectual inspiration for the local community, serving all age groups, especially youth.
Speaking on the emergence of digital technology and Artificial Intelligence, Sinha said that the libraries would always remain a great source of knowledge.
“Public libraries will stay relevant and continue to grow in the digital age because it is not only a repository of knowledge, research, new ideas and perspectives but also fosters a sense of community and promotes inclusiveness,” he said.
At the ceremony, the LG also shared the efforts of the J&K administration to provide the people of J&K access to libraries.
“We have made dedicated efforts to establish libraries in districts like Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, and small towns of J&K and develop our libraries as e-learning and counseling centres,” he said.
Sinha said the digitisation of rare manuscripts was connecting the young generation with the history and cultural heritage of J&K and the country.
On the occasion, he inaugurated a book bank established in Harishchandra Tyagi Public Library.
“It will provide free of cost books on various subjects to students throughout the session,” the LG said.
He also congratulated the people associated with the Harishchandra Tyagi Public Library on the occasion.
A souvenir publication depicting the 25-year journey of the library was also released.
Rajya Sabha member Anil Agrawal; Mayor Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation Sunita Dayal; Chairman Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals Dinesh Arora; and Custodian, Harishchandra Tyagi Public Library Baleshwar Tyagi were present on the occasion.