35 NGOs participate in Handwara conclave

Kupwara, Feb 27: The first ever NGO conclave was organised by the Army in collaboration with Centre for Research on Public Policy (CRPP) at Environmental Hall, Handwara with an aim to bring together various NGOs for meaningful discussions aimed at addressing the pressing social and economic challenges faced by Kashmir.
The opening remarks were delivered by Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara Nazir Ahmad Mir. It was followed by discussion on issues at hand by community leaders, introduction to NGOs, discussion on best practices and success stories and brainstorming and networking sessions.
The conclave provided a unique opportunity for NGOs to exchange ideas and best practices so that it can have a greater impact in the region.
Chairman Centre for Research on Public Policy Towseef War on the occasion said that the conclave was aimed at strengthening the role of NGOs in promoting a positive change in communities and in advancing sustainable development. “The outcome of the conclave was a set of recommendations or action plans for initiatives to tackle social, economic & environmental issues and collaboration among participating NGOs,” he said.