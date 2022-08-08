35-yr-old woman found dead in Kulgam, 2nd incident in two days

Kulgam, Aug 8: A 35-year-old woman was found hanging near her native village in Yarikhan area of Damhal Hanjipora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday morning, officials said here.
The spot is some 100 meters from her home in Yarikhan, news agency KNO reported. A case has been registered and further investigations has been taken up in this regard.
Notably, this is the second incident in the last 24 hours in the district, as yesterday a 50-year-old man was found dead under similar circumstances in Turk Tachloo area of Kulgam.