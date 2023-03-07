350 modern health infrastructure projects coming up in J&K: LG

“Under the guidance of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, we are strengthening the health sector to ensure well-being of all. Our biggest asset is the health of the citizens. Around 350 modern health infrastructure projects coming up in UT for resilient health system & strong socio-economic growth”, said the Lt Governor, while addressing the 5th Jan Aushadhi Diwas celebrations under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana at GMC Jammu, through virtual mode.

Congratulating all the stakeholders on the occasion, the Lt Governor emphasized on making collective efforts to popularize generic medicines among the masses and extend the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana to every nook and corner of J&K UT, said an official.

Besides extending quality, affordable generic medicines to common people, the scheme is providing excellent opportunity of self-employment to women & youth, said the Lt Governor. The Lt Governor highlighted the reforms introduced to ensure quality, affordable and accessible healthcare for the people of Jammu Kashmir.