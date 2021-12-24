350 students at NIT Srinagar get job offers, 280 placed

Srinagar, Dec 24: Over 350 students of National Institute of Srinagar (NIT) got job offers, while 280 students were placed in different companies across the country during 2021-22 placement sessions, officials said.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal extended his greetings to the students and stated that the institute is committed to serve society in all spheres of technology.
"Despite various challenges, the Training and Placement Department led by Dr Obbu Chanda Sekhar played a vital role in placements and prepared students to get placement in well reputed companies,” he said.
Prof Sehgal said in the rapidly changing ecosystem, it is very important to focus on the skills and knowledge that are relevant to the future.
Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof Kaiser Bukhari stated campus placements provide the students with a foot-in- the-door opportunity, enabling them to start off their career right after they have completed their course curriculum.
"Placements have gradually become an integral part of an institute’s offerings, which was not the scenario earlier. NIT Srinagar will continue such placement seasons in future, so that more students would be placed," he said.
Head Department of Training and Placements and Placement Officer, Dr Obbu Chandra Sekhar informed that over 350 students got job offers and 280 students were placed during the first 6 months of placement Session 2021-22.