36 cases approved under Forest Rights Act in Bandipora

Bandipora, Aug 2: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, DrOwais Ahmad Wednesday chaired a meeting of members of District Level Committee (DLC) to discuss cases and issues related to progress of claims under Forest Rights Act.
After threadbare discussions and scrutiny of files, the committee approved 36 FRA cases for the grant of Community Rights.
The DC, while stressing on the coordinated approach for effective implementation of the Forest Rights Act, said that all the FRA cases were disposed-off timely for the welfare of tribal communities.
DrOwais directed the Revenue, Forest, RDD officers and field functionaries to work in coordination so that desired results are obtained.
He also directed concerned departments to conduct Special Gram Sabhas related to FRA so that left out beneficiaries are covered under FRA and genuine families benefit from the Forest Rights Act.
The meeting was attended by DDC Hajin B Ghulam Mustafa Khan, Nodal Officer Coordination/ACD Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, ADC Bandipora Umar Shafi, ACP Bandipora DFO Bandipora and other concerned officers.