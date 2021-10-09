36 cops get DGP medals

Srinagar, Oct 09: ADGP Headquarters (Police Headquarters) M K Sinha presented the DGP’s commendation certificates and medals to the Police officers and officials to 36 Police personnel at an investiture ceremony on Saturday.
Sinha presented the commendation certificates and medals to 36 officers and official of PHQ who have been honoured with the DGP’s medal for their exemplary services to the society and the department. Addressing the recipients, he congratulated them and their families for this recognition.
Sinha said that getting rewarded with such a medal was not only a matter of pride but also serves as an important and memorable moment for the awardees.