37% decline in terrorist recruitments this year: ADGP Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 31: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that there was a 37% decline in terrorist recruitments this year as compared to last year.
“This year, 100 fresh recruitments into terrorist ranks were reported showing a decline of 37% compared to last year. Maximum (74) joined LeT. Out of total recruitment, 65 terrorists neutralised in encounters, 17 terrorists arrested and 18 terrorists are still active,” said the ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, in a tweet.
In 2022, he said 93 successful encounters took place in Kashmir in which 172 terrorists including 42 foreign terrorists got neutralised. “Maximum terrorists neutralised from LeT/TRF(108) outfit followed by JeM (35), HM (22), Al-Badr (4) and AGuH(3) outfits,” he added.
Kumar said the life span of newly recruited terrorists declined drastically, this year. “Out of total 65 newly recruited terrorists killed this year, 58 (89%) were neutralised within first month of their joining,” he added.
The ADGP said that huge quantities of weapons were recovered this year. “…360 weapons that included 121 AK series rifles, 08 M4 Carbine & 231 pistols. Besides, timely seizure of IEDs, Sticky Bombs and Grenades averted major terror incidents,” he said, in a series of tweets.
Civilian Killings
On civilian killings, he said 29 civilians were killed by terrorists, including 21 local residents (6 Hindus, including 3 Kashmiri Pandits, & 15 Muslims) and eight from other states. “All terrorists involved in these terror crimes have been neutralised except Basit Dar & Adil Wani who will be neutralised soon,” he said.
The ADGP said that 26 security forces personnel were killed this year, including 14 cops of Jammu and Kashmir Police. “During the year, total 26 Security Forces personnel including 14 JKP personnel attained martyrdom during terror attacks/encounters. Majority of terrorists involved in these terror crimes have been neutralized,” he said.
Kumar said that they have observed two “remarkable changes” in the society. “House owners started denying shelter to terrorists and Parents don’t feel proud if their wards join terrorism. Rather they appeal them to return, curse terrorists openly & work with JKP for the return of their wards,” said the ADGP.