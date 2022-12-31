37% decline in terrorist recruitments this year: ADGP Kashmir

In 2022, he said 93 successful encounters took place in Kashmir in which 172 terrorists including 42 foreign terrorists got neutralised. “Maximum terrorists neutralised from LeT/TRF(108) outfit followed by JeM (35), HM (22), Al-Badr (4) and AGuH(3) outfits,” he added.

Kumar said the life span of newly recruited terrorists declined drastically, this year. “Out of total 65 newly recruited terrorists killed this year, 58 (89%) were neutralised within first month of their joining,” he added.