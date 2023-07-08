379 Amarnath yatris stranded due to bad weather evacuated: Army

Srinagar, July 08: Army on Saturday said that 379 Amarnath pilgrims who were stranded due to bad weather were evacuated and that they were being provided full assistance.
“Yatris stranded enroute have been evacuated. 253 Yatris at Barari Marg Camp & 126 yatris at #Chandanwari camp are comfortable. #Army columns are reassuring support,” said the Northern Command on Twitter.
“Timely help & necessary assistance is being provided by #IndianArmy. Complete synergy between all stakeholders to ensure safe #yatra,” it said.
Earlier, Chinar Corps of the Indian Army had said that they were providing full assistance to the pilgrims.
“Chinar Corps providing full assistance in terms of shelter, warm clothing, hot meals, heating arrangements and #Medical aid to #yatris stranded enroute due to the temporary suspension of #Yatra2023 caused by heavy rains and inclement weather,” it said on Twitter.