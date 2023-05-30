38 Jal Shakti  Deptt Class IV employees in Baramulla without salaries for over 29 months

The employees await salaries for the past 29 months. The selection process for the recruitment of aspirants for Class IV positions in different departments in Baramulla, including the 38 candidates who are without salaries was initiated in 2006 and the selection list was finally released in 2020.

After enduring a long wait of 14 years to secure their positions, these recruits of Jal Shakti department Baramulla are without salaries.

The candidates, who had been living in a state of uncertainty for over a decade, were filled with hope and relief when they were finally recruited into the department in 2020.