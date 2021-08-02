38-yr-old man's body recovered from Jhelum in Baramulla, family alleges murder

Srinagar, Aug 2: Body of a 38-year-old man was fished out from Jhelum in Khawaja Bagh area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday with his family alleging he was murdered.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that the body of the man, identified as Bilal Ahmad Pandit, was retrieved from the river in the afternoon.

The officials said that the body has been taken to a hospital for post-mortem to ascertain the actual cause of death.