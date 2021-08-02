38-yr-old man's body recovered from Jhelum in Baramulla, family alleges murder

Srinagar, Aug 2: Body of a 38-year-old man was fished out from Jhelum in Khawaja Bagh area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday with his family alleging he was murdered.
Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that the body of the man, identified as Bilal Ahmad Pandit, was retrieved from the river in the afternoon.
The officials said that the body has been taken to a hospital for post-mortem to ascertain the actual cause of death.
Meanwhile, family members of the deceased held a protest demonstration, alleging that Bilal was murdered and thrown into river Jhelum during night hours.
They demanded justice and action against “culprits” involved in the crime.
An official said that Baramulla police have taken cognisance of the matter and have registered a case in this regard.
He said that further investigation has also been taken up.