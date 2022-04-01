39 hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Charar-e-Sharif

Budgam Apr 1: At least 39 people many of them children were hospitalized after suffering suspected food poisoning by consuming 'Tehri' (fried rice distributed as charity) in Zagipora village of Chrari-Sharif in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday, officials said.
Chief Medical Officer Budgam Dr Tajamul Hussain Khan while confirming the development told Greater Kashmir that 18 of the ill have been referred to Srinagar hospitals in the department ambulances .
Three of the patients have been referred to SMHS Hospital and 18 to GB Pant Hospital for special treatment, Dr Khan said.
Rest of the patients are undergoing treatment at SDH Chrari Sharif, the CMO said adding they have deployed additional staff to attend to them. Further details into the incident are awaited.