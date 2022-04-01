39 hospitalised in Budgam after consuming contaminated food

Srinagar, Apr 1: At least thirty-nine persons, mostly children, were hospitalised after taking contaminated food.
The children developed stomach-related complications purportedly after consuming ‘Tehri (cooked rice)’ in Zaigipora area of Charar-e-Sharif in central Kashmir’s Budgam district this evening.
Panic gripped Zaigipora village in Chrowni block, after people, mainly children, complained of stomach ache. The persons believed to have consumed ‘Tehri’ were subsequently shifted to different hospitals including to the SMHS Hospital Srinagar.
Chief Medical Officer Budgam, Tajamul Khan said fifteen children were removed to GB Panth Hospital, three to SMHS and the rest have been kept under observation at SDH Charar-e-Sharif. “They are reported to have consumed (Tehri)”, he said.
When asked about the condition of three persons referred to SMHS Hospital, he said that it was done as a precautionary measure as they were not stable at that time.
“We have sent additional staff to the area to avoid any exigency”, he added.