39 hospitalised in Budgam after consuming contaminated food

The children developed stomach-related complications purportedly after consuming ‘Tehri (cooked rice)’ in Zaigipora area of Charar-e-Sharif in central Kashmir’s Budgam district this evening.

Panic gripped Zaigipora village in Chrowni block, after people, mainly children, complained of stomach ache. The persons believed to have consumed ‘Tehri’ were subsequently shifted to different hospitals including to the SMHS Hospital Srinagar.