3rd day of Sarhad’s Ist J&K International Film Festival | Audience awestruck with work of Kashmiri actors, directors

Pune: The audience including film lovers and students from Pune was awestruck while watching the extraordinary talent exhibited by the directors and actors of Kashmir through the films made by them under the pressing circumstances.

Kashmir is otherwise known for its heavenly beauty and conflict. The audience could relate to the soul of Kashmir which otherwise has been absent from other movies made on Kashmir’s background. “I never thought Kashmiris could come out with such brilliant themes and unique ways of expression.

Every short film gave me a new vision towards the lives of Kashmiri people,” said Bipin Mandlik, a filmmaker-student, after today’s screening. The same feeling was obvious from the thoughtful faces of the audience. After two days the festival will conclude.

During these days many more will turn up at the National Film Archives theatre.

Kashmir has done magic, again, over Punites. Mushtaq Ali is the festival director and instrumental in holding this.