3rd Janjatiya Gaurav Divas celebrated in Anantnag

Anantnag, Nov 15: District Administration Anantnag in collaboration with Chief Education Officer Anantnag celebrated the 3rd Janjatiya Gaurav Divas(National Tribal Day) across the district.

The main function was organised at Eklevya Model Residential School Salia Anantnag where the Deputy Commissioner(DC) Anantnag S F Hamid was the chief guest in order to pay the homage to Virsa Munda. DC on the occasion graced the programme to applaud the work culture of the tribal community. The programme witnessed huge participation of masses particularly members of the tribal community.

DC on the occasion emphasising the importance of preserving and promoting the unique heritage of the Janjati community. He also highlighted the need for inclusivity and unity among community members, fostering a sense of belonging and shared identity.

A series of cultural exhibitions and workshops were organized, providing a platform for Janjati artisans and craftsmen to showcase their skills. Handicrafts, traditional attire, and indigenous art forms were on display, allowing attendees to appreciate and support the rich cultural tapestry of the Janjati community.

The event also served as an occasion for dialogue on the challenges faced by the Janjati community and ways to address them. Discussions revolved around education, healthcare, and socio-economic development, with a focus on empowering Janjati individuals and ensuring equal opportunities for growth.

DC expressed his gratitude to the participants, volunteers, and sponsors who contributed to the success of the 3rd Janjati Gurav Diwas celebrations. He emphasised the importance of such events in fostering a sense of pride, unity, and cultural continuity within the Janjati community.

The programme was also attended by the PRIs, officers from various departments belonging to the tribal community and a good number of locals.