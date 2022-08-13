3rd National Lok Adalat held in Srinagar

Jawad Ahmad Chairman District legal Services Authority ( Pr District & Sessions Judge ) Srinagar Visited Bench no 1 Comprising of Pradeep Kumar, Presiding officer MACT Court Srinagar Shafeeq Ahmad Malik, Ist Additional Munsiff Srinagar, Where in total no 49 MACT Claims were taken up and 41 Claims/Cases disposed off. In this Bench, because of intervention of Jawad Ahmad Chairman District legal Services Authority Three MACT Claims titled Gh.Nabi Lone V/s Farooq Ahmad & ors (National Insurance Company) of Rs 66 lacs, Hajra Begum & Ors Vs Bjaj Allianz of Rs 52.75 Lakh and Shameema Bano v/s National insurance Company of Rs 53 Lakh were Settled & the award amount /Cheque in all the three cases/Claims was handed over to the Claimants on spot by Jawad Ahmad Chairman District legal Services Authority ( Pr. District & Sessions Judge ) Srinagar.