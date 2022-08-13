3rd National Lok Adalat held in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 13: Third National Lok Adalat was organised by District Legal Services Authority Srinagar under the directions of J&K LSA which was inaugurated today under the Chairmanship of Jawad Ahmad Chairman District legal Services Authority (Principal District and Sessions Judge) Srinagar.
Total nine Benches were constituted in which Bench number one comprised Pradeep Kumar, Presiding officer MACT Court Srinagar and Shafeeq Ahmad Malik, Presiding officer Ist Additional Munsiff Srinagar. Bench number two comprising of Naushad Ahmad Khan 4th additional District Session Judge Srinagar, Shayasta Nazir 3rd Additional Munsiff Srinagar. Bench No 3 comprised of Abdul Nasir, Additional. District and Sessions Judge (Bank Cases) Srinagar and Ahsan u llah Parvez Malik (Spl. Mobile Magistrate TFC Srinagar. Bench no 4 was comprising of Farooq Ahmad Bhat Chief Judicial Magistrate Sinagar and Touseef Ahmad Magray, Sub Registrar Srinagar, Bench No 5 was comprising of Iqbal Ahmad Masoodi Forest Magistrate Srinagar and. Abid Mushtaq, Panel Lawyer District Legal Services Authority Srinagar Bench No.6 comprised of Sunil Kumar PT & E Magistrate Srinagar and Junaid Rashid, Panel Lawyer District Legal Services Authority Srinagar. Bench No 7 comprised of Parvaiz Iqbal, Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Sgr and Bazila Bashir City Munsiff Srinagar. Bench No. 8 comprised of Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi Judge Small Causes Srinagar and Shahber Ayaz 2nd Additional Munsiff Srinagar Bench No 9 comprised of Lubna Sultan Addl. Special Mobile Magistrate 13th FC Panthachowk Sgr and President Bar Association.
Jawad Ahmad Chairman District legal Services Authority ( Pr District & Sessions Judge ) Srinagar Visited Bench no 1 Comprising of Pradeep Kumar, Presiding officer MACT Court Srinagar Shafeeq Ahmad Malik, Ist Additional Munsiff Srinagar, Where in total no 49 MACT Claims were taken up and 41 Claims/Cases disposed off. In this Bench, because of intervention of Jawad Ahmad Chairman District legal Services Authority Three MACT Claims titled Gh.Nabi Lone V/s Farooq Ahmad & ors (National Insurance Company) of Rs 66 lacs, Hajra Begum & Ors Vs Bjaj Allianz of Rs 52.75 Lakh and Shameema Bano v/s National insurance Company of Rs 53 Lakh were Settled & the award amount /Cheque in all the three cases/Claims was handed over to the Claimants on spot by Jawad Ahmad Chairman District legal Services Authority ( Pr. District & Sessions Judge ) Srinagar.
A total number of 26,730 Cases were taken up for their amicable settlement out of which 26,083 cases were settled.