3rd phase of training programme on capacity building of JKP with NIA concludes

Srinagar Sep 10: Third phase training programme on capacity building of Jammu and Kashmir Police with NIA concluded with the valedictory address of Advocate General J&K D.C. Raina.

A police spokesman said organizing these training programmes is a part of the police headquarters’ initiative of upgrading and updating investigation skills of /officers/personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The valedictory function was attended by ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, ADGP (Coordination) PHQ, Danesh Rana, DIG NIA Ms Sanjukta Parasor, DIG JSK Range Atul Goel, senior officers of J&K police, NIA officers and investigation officers from Jammu Zone and CID.

Chief Guest Advocate General J&K D.C. Raina while speaking on the occasion expressed his pleasure to be the part of the valedictory function. He said that peace is very important for every development and added that J&K police has a very pivotal role in maintaining it in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that proper documentation/evidence collection is important for securing the convictions and also threw light as to how an effective investigation is conducted. He said that” we are facing a number of challenges today” and added that collective and effective performance of the officers would definitely contribute in safeguarding the people and the society. He said that every dossier has to be prepared in such a way that it satisfies the requirements of the law. He extended his good wishes to the officers of J&K for their assignments.

121 J&K Police investigators including one SP, 11 DySsP, 9 Prosecuting officers, 14 Inspectors, 63 PSIs and 12 ASIs of J&K Police participated in the training programme. Earlier 210 officers from Kashmir zone have been trained with the special investigation skills during two capacity building programmes held at Police Headquarters Srinagar. More such training programme are being organized for JKP investigating officer in Jammu zone.