3rd quarter credit facilitation targets reviewed in Anantnag

The chair was apprised by the Lead District Manager that both credit and advances have shown positive growth over the previous quarter. The District has extended more than 81% of the target credit to MSMEs in the district in a bid to boost employment among the youth. There has been an extensive effort towards the Financial Literacy of the residents in the district and 37 Financial Literacy Camps have been organised in the district, he added.

Sharing the target achievement under various Govt Schemes, the chair was informed that 435 cases under PMEGP (DIC), 157 under PMEGP (KVIB), 264 under PMEGP (KVIC), 116 under Mumkin, 23 under Tejaswini, 96 under stand up India and 228 Artisans and Weavers have received credit facility in excess of Rs 66 crores aimed at creating sustainable livelihood opportunities in the district.