3rd round of Mission Indradhanush 5.0 begins in J&K | 70,000 children in J&K vaccinated under IMI during last 2 phases

Srinagar, Oct 9: The third phase of Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) began here today with it's launching at UPHC Harwan, Srinagar.
Director Family Welfare MCH, and Immunization, DrTabasumJabeen, informed that more than 70000 children have been vaccinated under IMI 5.0 during the last two phases.
DrTabasumJabeen said that the department is intending to complete the target of vaccination of one lakh children during the third phase that will run for six days. "We have vaccinated more 70000 children in addition to the pregnant women who were partially or never immunized. We will soon complete the target of vaccinating 1 lakh children," she said.
While launching the campaign, Director said the Mission Indradhanush 5.0 is a vaccination program aimed to cover all those children and pregnant women who remain unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
She said that the primary focus of the campaign is on ensuring that every child receives life-saving vaccines. She added that the initiative is also intended to be the big leap for achieving Measles and Rubella elimination in the country by ensuring that every child under 5 years of age has completed the two-dose schedule of Measles and Rubella Containing Vaccine (MRCV).
Director further elaborated that the campaign is now being fully supported by U-WIN portal through which all the entries including registration, vaccination and digital immunization certificate generation will be done by entering the phone number of beneficiaries. This will help health staff as well as parents of the children to know about their due doses, she asserted.
She said that with this feature health officials will have digital due list and individual beneficiaries will receive SMS alerts reminding them of next due doses and acknowledgement of the same. This ensures effective tracking of beneficiaries which includes children aged 0-5 and pregnant women.
DrTabasumJabeen added that after registration of the children on the first dose, they will be able to administer second dose anywhere in the country on the production of their mobile number or Aadhar number.
She also complimented the health officials for their tireless job and instructed them to get 100% vaccination done by activating all the vaccinators.
Pertinently, the first phase of the program was launched in August while as the second phase was launched in September.