3rd round of Mission Indradhanush 5.0 begins in J&K | 70,000 children in J&K vaccinated under IMI during last 2 phases

Director Family Welfare MCH, and Immunization, DrTabasumJabeen, informed that more than 70000 children have been vaccinated under IMI 5.0 during the last two phases.

DrTabasumJabeen said that the department is intending to complete the target of vaccination of one lakh children during the third phase that will run for six days. "We have vaccinated more 70000 children in addition to the pregnant women who were partially or never immunized. We will soon complete the target of vaccinating 1 lakh children," she said.