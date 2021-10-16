4 arrested for illegal extraction , transportation of minerals : Police

A police spokesman said officers from police station Kheerbawani under the supervision of DySPHqrsGanderbal and DySp DAR Ganderbal seized four vehicles which were during extraction and transportation of sand illegally extracted in District Ganderbal. Four drivers were also arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. They were identified as Nazir Ahmad Dar resident of Kondbal, Muzaffar Ahmad Dar resident of Gangerhama, Fayaz Ahmad Shah resident of ChekYangoora and Ishfaq Ahmad Mir resident of Gulabagh.

Police requests the people not to indulge in illegal mining activities from any Nallah as it is the violation of government rules. Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt as per law.