4 booked under PSA in Baramulla

Srinagar, May 26: Police in Baramulla booked four persons under Public Safety Act (PSA) for their involvement in anti-national activities after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority, a press release said.
The booked persons were identified as Javaid Hussain Yatoo son of Farooq Ahmad Yatoo resident of Goshbugh Pattan, Jan Nisar Khaliq Ganai son of Abdul Khaliq Ganai resident of Chanderhama Pattan, Abid Parvaiz Hajam son of Parvaiz Ahmad Hajam resident of Andergam Pattan and Nisar Ahmad Wani son of Late Abdul Samad Wani resident of Sultanpora, Pattan. They have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu.
“Pertinent to mention here that many cases are registered against these persons for their involvement in anti-national activities. Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their ways. Consistent actions of Police against the criminals should reassure the community members that police is making all efforts to treat the anti-national elements in accordance to law,” the press release said.