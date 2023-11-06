4 cops injured in Kulgam accident

Kulgam, Nov 6: Four policemen were injured in an accident in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday.

An official said that the incident occurred in Mohipora village, 5 km from Kulgam town.

He said that a vehicle carrying the policemen skidded off the road, causing injuries to four policemen.

“They were shifted to District Hospital Kulgam for treatment,” the official said.

Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Kulgam, Gulzar Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that two of the four injured were later sent to Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag.