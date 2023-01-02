4-day peace education programme commences in Pulwama

The objective of the programme is to inculcate inner strength and personal peace, self direction to improve well being of an individual.

Speaking on the occasion, ADDC thanked the members of the foundation for organizing this program. He resonated the golden words of Prem Rawat that “Peace needs to be in everyone’s life. It is not the world that needs peace; it is people. When people in the world are at peace within themselves, the world too will be at peace.”