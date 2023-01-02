4-day peace education programme commences in Pulwama

Pulwama, Jan 2: A 4-day peace education programme organised by Prem Rawat Foundation in collaboration with the District Administration commenced today at Pulwama.
The program was inaugurated by Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Pulwama, Dr Sheikh Abdul Aziz in presence of SE PDD (KPDCL), Dy SP Hq Pulwama, Principal GDC Pulwama/ Awantipora, DIO Pulwama, ALC Pulwama, Project Manager DIC Pulwama and other District officers.
It was informed that the Peace Education programme is an innovative series of video workshops that helps people discover their own resources and personal peace with focus to develop a “Holistic Perspective about Life”.
The objective of the programme is to inculcate inner strength and personal peace, self direction to improve well being of an individual.
Speaking on the occasion, ADDC thanked the members of the foundation for organizing this program. He resonated the golden words of Prem Rawat that “Peace needs to be in everyone’s life. It is not the world that needs peace; it is people. When people in the world are at peace within themselves, the world too will be at peace.”
It is worth mentioning here that Prem Rawat Foundation advances dignity, peace, and prosperity by addressing the fundamental human needs of food, water and peace.
Members of the organization said that the program gives participants an opportunity to focus and reflect on their own humanity, and their inner resources such as choice, hope, and dignity. Rather than describing or defining personal peace, the program empowers individuals to reach their own understanding.
The program has proven effective in a variety of settings including community centers, youth groups, schools, adult education programs, veterans’ groups, healthcare settings, senior centers, homeless shelters, drug rehabilitation facilities, and correctional facilities, they added.