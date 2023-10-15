4 drivers arrested in Baramulla for illegal transportation of minerals

Baramulla, Oct 15: Acting tough against the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, Police in Baramulla have seized 4 tractors and arrested their drivers at Juhama Baramulla.
A Police party under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Altaf Ahmad assisted by IC PP Delina seized 4 tractors and arrested 4 drivers namely Kamran Ashraf Sofi, Abdul Rashid Sofi, Suhail Ahmad Dar and Zahoor Ahmad, all residents of Juhama Baramulla for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Juhama Baramulla.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Baramulla and investigation has been initiated.
“Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units,” police said.