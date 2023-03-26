4 drug peddlers arrested

According to a press note, a police party led by Incharge Police Post Mirbazar at a checkpoint established near Nippora crossing in Kulgam intercepted a suspicious person. During search, four kgs of grinded cannabis, 50 grams of cannabis powder and 80 grams of Charas like substance concealed in a gunny bag were recovered from his possession. He was identified as Mohammad Imran Malik son of Abdul Rashid Malik resident of Khaloora, Devsar.