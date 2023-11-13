4 drug peddlers arrested in Anantnag

Anantnag, Nov 13: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police have arrested 4 drug peddlers in Anantnag and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police party of Police Station Srigufwara at a checkpoint established at Hospital crossing Srigufwara intercepted a motorcycle bearing registration number JK03H-8664 ridden by one person namely Ubaid Amin Bhat resident of Kanelwan Bijbehara. During the search, 11 codeine phosphate bottles were recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile in another action, a police party of Police Station Mattan at a checkpoint established at Detho-Brah road, intercepted a bike bearing registration number JK03G-3225 ridden by one person namely Aqib Bakshi resident of Sherkhan Mohalla Kehribal. During the search, 2 Kgs of poppy straw was recovered from his possession. During the course of investigation, on his disclosure 1.9 kgs of poppy straw was recovered from the possession of Mohd Ayoub Bhat resident of Deetho and 110 grams of charas, 1 kgs of Cannabis powder and cash ₹10620 from the possession of Fayaz Ahmad Lone, resident of Chohar Shangus.

All the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and further investigation is in progress.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.