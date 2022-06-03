4 drug peddlers arrested in Awantipora, Baramulla

Srinagar, June 3: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 4 drug peddlers in Awantipora and Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
In Awantipora, a police party from Police Station Khrew at a checkpoint established at Wuyan near SICOP intercepted 2 suspicious persons. They have been identified as Umer Reyaz Ganie @Jan Watab son of Reyaz Ahmad Ganie & Umer Noor @Umer Gola son of Noor Mohd Bhat both residents of Wuyan. During checking, officers were able to recover 20 grams of Heroin like substance from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to the Police station where they remain in custody.
In Baramulla, a police party led by SHO Police Station Sheeri under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Syed Sajjad Hussain Bukhari at a checkpoint established at Gantamulla intercepted 2 persons. They have been identified as Irfan Rasool Lone son of Ghulam Rasool Lone resident of Fatehgarh and Faisal Maqbool Tantray son of Mohd Maqbool Tantray resident of Zoogiyar. During the search, 10 grams of Brown sugar and 82 grams of charas like substance were recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to a police station where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and further investigation initiated.
“Community members are once again requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt strictly as per law,” police said.