4 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla

A police statement said they were identified as Shahnawaz Ahmad Shah a resident of Shah Mohalla Nihalpora, Amandeep Singh of Hoshiarpur Punjab, Aqib Sheikh of Sheikh Mohallah Mahin and Sameer Ahmad Sheikh of Hawal Srinagar (presently living at Waripora Kunzer) ,. Five kgs of Poppy Straw and 385 grams of Charas were recovered from their possession. A vehicle (Maruti Ertiga) bearing registration No PB07BC-8625 used in the commission of crime was also seized.