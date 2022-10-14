4 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla

A Police party of PS Uri at a checkpoint established at NS Bridge Uri arrested a drug peddler identified as Sajad Ahmad Abassi son of Ghulam Rasool Abassi resident of Gowhalta Isham Uri. During the search, 83 grams of Brown Sugar have been recovered from his possession. Similarly, at Ushkara Crossing, Police party of PS Baramulla arrested two drug peddlers identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Beigh @Seth Jamal son of Ab Hamid Beigh and Irfan Ahmad Rather @Phoolan Devi son of Mohd Sabir Rather, both residents of Fatehpora Khawajabagh Baramulla. During the search, officers recovered 542 banned tablets of Spasmoproxyvon from their possession.

Moreover, a Police party of PP Palhallan at a checkpoint established at Hamrey Pattan arrested a drug peddler identified as Asif Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Salam Bhat resident of Anderkoot Sumbal, Bandipora. Officers also recovered 105 grams of Charas from his possession.