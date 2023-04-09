4 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla

Srinagar, Apr 9: Police have arrested four drug peddlers in Baramulla and recovered contraband substances, illegally procured forest herbs and cash from their possession, a press release said.
It added, “On a specific information regarding presence of narcotics in the house of Bashir Ahmad Ganie son of Wali Mohammad Ganie resident of Trikanjan Boniyar, a Police party led by SHO Police Station (PS) Boniyar alongwith Executive Magistrate raided the house. During search, 10 grams of Brown Sugar, illegally procured forest herbs and cash amount of Rs 2,36,000 was recovered. The drug peddler has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.”
Meanwhile, a Police party of PP Wussan at a checkpoint established at Magraypora Wussan arrested a drug peddler identified as Zulkarnain Mir son of Abdul Ahad Mir resident of Shumnag Kupwara. During search, 15 grams of Brown Sugar was recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
Similarly, a Police party of PS Boniyar at a checkpoint established near Forest Office Boniyar, arrested a drug peddler identified as Ghulam Hassan Ganie son of Ghulam Rasool Ganie resident of Trikanjan Boniyar. During search, nine grams of Brown Sugar was recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
A police party of PS Uri at a checkpoint established at Dawaran Uri intercepted a suspicious person who on noticing police party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. He has been identified as Zubair Ahmad Khan son of Akhter Khan resident of Dawaran Uri. During search, 28 grams of Brown Sugar was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station.