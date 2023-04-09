4 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla

It added, “On a specific information regarding presence of narcotics in the house of Bashir Ahmad Ganie son of Wali Mohammad Ganie resident of Trikanjan Boniyar, a Police party led by SHO Police Station (PS) Boniyar alongwith Executive Magistrate raided the house. During search, 10 grams of Brown Sugar, illegally procured forest herbs and cash amount of Rs 2,36,000 was recovered. The drug peddler has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.”

Meanwhile, a Police party of PP Wussan at a checkpoint established at Magraypora Wussan arrested a drug peddler identified as Zulkarnain Mir son of Abdul Ahad Mir resident of Shumnag Kupwara. During search, 15 grams of Brown Sugar was recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.