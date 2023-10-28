4 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla, Anantnag | Contraband substances recovered

A police party headed by SHO PS Kunzer under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg at a checkpoint established at Chandil Wanigam, Baramulla intercepted one person identified as Nazir Ahmad Malik @SP resident of Wanigam. During the search, 110 grams of contraband charas-like substance was recovered from his possession.

During his questioning he confessed that he had brought contraband substances from one lady namely Afroza Begum resident of Sari Mohalla Singhpora Pattan. Upon his disclosure, police party of Police Station Kunzer alongwith magistrate concerned rushed to the house of the lady and apprehended her along with 140 grams of Charas like substance.