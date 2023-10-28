4 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla, Anantnag | Contraband substances recovered

Srinagar, Oct 28: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 4 drug peddlers including a lady drug peddler in Baramulla and Anantnag and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A police party headed by SHO PS Kunzer under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg at a checkpoint established at Chandil Wanigam, Baramulla intercepted one person identified as Nazir Ahmad Malik @SP resident of Wanigam. During the search, 110 grams of contraband charas-like substance was recovered from his possession.
During his questioning he confessed that he had brought contraband substances from one lady namely Afroza Begum resident of Sari Mohalla Singhpora Pattan. Upon his disclosure, police party of Police Station Kunzer alongwith magistrate concerned rushed to the house of the lady and apprehended her along with 140 grams of Charas like substance.
Similarly, a police party led by SHO Police Station Baramulla under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Drangbal, Baramulla intercepted one person identified as Ab Majeed Mir resident of Bagh-i-Islam Baramulla. During the search, 265 grams of heroin-like substance was recovered from his possession.
In Anantnag, a police party from police station Bijbehara during naka near Uranhall Fruit Mandi intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but were apprehended tactfully. During the search, 5Kgs of charas powder was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Mohd Shafi Wani resident of Batangoo Anantnag.
All the accused have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigation has been initiated.
“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said.