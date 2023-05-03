4 drug peddlers arrested in separate incidents in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 3: In a continuous crackdown against drug dealers and to tighten the nose of drug peddlers, Police have arrested 4 drug peddlers in Baramulla, Anantnag and Ganderbal and recovered huge quantities of contraband substances from their possession.
A Police party of PS Boniyar at a checkpoint established at Noorkhah Crossing intercepted a vehicle driven by a wanted drug peddler identified as Sajid Ahmad Khan resident of Mohura. During the search, 1 kg of Charas was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody. The vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
Meanwhile in Anantnag, Police received information through reliable sources that one person namely Nazir Ahmad Wani resident of Sirhama Sirgufwara has indulged in drug peddling and has hoarded narcotic substances in his residential house. Acting swiftly, a police party raided the specific location and during the search, 5 kgs of poppy straw was recovered from the house. The drug peddler has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
Similarly in Ganderbal, a police party of PS Safapora at a checkpoint established at Gulab Sheikh Crossing Safapora arrested two drug peddlers identified as Mohd Shafi Ganie resident of Waripora and Jamshed Maqbool Wani resident of Wani Mohalla Safapora. During the search, cannabis and Bhang Patri were recovered from their possession. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.
Accordingly cases have been registered at respective police stations and an investigation has been initiated. "We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law," police said.