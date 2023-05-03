4 drug peddlers arrested in separate incidents in Kashmir

A Police party of PS Boniyar at a checkpoint established at Noorkhah Crossing intercepted a vehicle driven by a wanted drug peddler identified as Sajid Ahmad Khan resident of Mohura. During the search, 1 kg of Charas was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody. The vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

Meanwhile in Anantnag, Police received information through reliable sources that one person namely Nazir Ahmad Wani resident of Sirhama Sirgufwara has indulged in drug peddling and has hoarded narcotic substances in his residential house. Acting swiftly, a police party raided the specific location and during the search, 5 kgs of poppy straw was recovered from the house. The drug peddler has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.