4 drug peddlers arrested in separate incidents in Kashmir

A police party of PS Hajin at a checkpoint established at Gundibon Hajin, arrested a drug peddler riding a motorcycle. He has been identified as Ishfaq Nabi Teli resident of Nadikhai. During search, 240 grams of charas was recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Besides, motorcycle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

Meanwhile, a police party of PS Chandoosa at a checkpoint established at Muqam Chandoosa, intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK01AQ-6274 driven by Irfan Ahmad Khan resident of Khansahib Budgam. During search, officers were able to recover 8 grams of heroin and 13 bottles of Illicit liquor from his possession. He has been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.