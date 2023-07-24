4 drug peddlers arrested in separate incidents in Kashmir

In Baramulla, a police party at a checkpoint established at Gantmulla Balla near Iqbal Resorts intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During search, 26 grams of Charas like substance and 56 SpasmoProxyvon capsules were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Yatoo resident of Heewan. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.