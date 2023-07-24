4 drug peddlers arrested in separate incidents in Kashmir

Srinagar, July 24: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested 4 drug peddlers in Baramulla and Budgam and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
In Baramulla, a police party at a checkpoint established at Gantmulla Balla near Iqbal Resorts intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During search, 26 grams of Charas like substance and 56 SpasmoProxyvon capsules were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Yatoo resident of Heewan. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
Similarly, officers arrested one drug smuggler at a checkpoint established near Petrol pump at Kachwa Chandoosa alongwith 145 grams of Charas like substance. He has been identified as Farooq Ahmad Rather resident of Wagoora. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.