4 drug peddlers arrested in Shopian, Baramulla

In Shopian, a police party headed by Incharge Police Post Wachi under the supervision of SDPO Zainapora at a checkpoint established at Naghard Crossing intercepted a suspicious person who on noticing police party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During his personal search, 900 grams of contraband charas powder like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Bilal Ahmad Sheikh resident of Zurpora Bijbehera.

In Baramulla, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohd Nawaz assisted by SHO PS Pattan at a checkpoint established at Railway Crossing Pattan arrested 3 drug smugglers after they intercepted a scooty bearing registration number JK05K-6259 who tried to flee from the spot but were tactfully apprehended. During search, 380 capsules of SpasmoProxyvon Plus were recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Sajad Ahmad Gojri , Mohd Aman Gojri and Basit Ahmad Gojri son of Mohd Ramzan all residents of Pattan, Baramulla.