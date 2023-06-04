4 drug peddlers arrested in Shopian, Baramulla

Srinagar, June 4: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police have arrested 4 drug peddlers in Shopian and Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
In Shopian, a police party headed by Incharge Police Post Wachi under the supervision of SDPO Zainapora at a checkpoint established at Naghard Crossing intercepted a suspicious person who on noticing police party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During his personal search, 900 grams of contraband charas powder like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Bilal Ahmad Sheikh resident of Zurpora Bijbehera.
In Baramulla, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohd Nawaz assisted by SHO PS Pattan at a checkpoint established at Railway Crossing Pattan arrested 3 drug smugglers after they intercepted a scooty bearing registration number JK05K-6259 who tried to flee from the spot but were tactfully apprehended. During search, 380 capsules of SpasmoProxyvon Plus were recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Sajad Ahmad Gojri , Mohd Aman Gojri and Basit Ahmad Gojri son of Mohd Ramzan all residents of Pattan, Baramulla.
All the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigation has been initiated.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.