4 drug peddlers arrested in Sopore

Police officials further said that from the possession of Zubair Ahmad Ganie 10 strips of Spasmoproxyvan Plus containing 240 capsules, from Junaid Ahmad Shah 9 strips of Spasmoproxyvan plus containing 216 capsules, from Mohd Asif 12 strips of Spasmoproxyvan plus containing 288 capsules and from Rouf Ahmad Chopan 10 strips of Spasmoproxyvan plus containing 240 capsules (a total of 984 capsules) were recovered.

In this regard, case FIR No. 61/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tarzoo Sopore and investigation has been set into motion.

“General public hailed the efforts of Sopore Police and showed their willingness to support police to eradicate menace of drugs from society which is the real sign of Police Public relationship,” police said. SSP Sopore Shabir Nawab assured general public that such efforts will be continued to make Sopore free from drug abuse.