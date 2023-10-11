4 drug peddlers nabbed in separate incidents in Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 11: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested 4 drug peddlers in Shopian, Ganderbal and Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
In Shopian, a police party led by SHO PS Shopian under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Shopian at a checkpoint established near Zaipora Crossing intercepted a person identified as Adil Farooq Dar, resident of Retnipora Shopian. During the search, officers were able to recover 17 grams of heroin like substance and 112 grams of charas powder like substance, cash amount of Rs 1560 and a mobile phone was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
Meanwhile in Ganderbal, following a specific information regarding presence of contraband substances in the newly constructed house of Noor Mohd Ganai resident of Rakh Haran Ganderbal in the jurisdiction of PS Ganderbal. Acting swiftly, on the directions of SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar, a special police team was constituted led by SHO PS Ganderbal reached on the spot. During the search of the house, 5 Kgs of crushed cannabis (Bang Patri) contraband substance was recovered and seized. The owner of the house was arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
In Baramulla, a police party of Police Post Kungamdara headed by Incharge PP Kungamdara under the supervision of SDPO Pattan at a checkpoint established at Maharajpora Kungamdara Baramulla intercepted 2 persons identified as Fakhruddin Malik and Waseem Ahmad Sheikh both residents of Singhpora Pattan. During search, 60 grams of charas like contraband substance was recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to PS where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.