4 drug peddlers nabbed in separate incidents in Kashmir

In Shopian, a police party led by SHO PS Shopian under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Shopian at a checkpoint established near Zaipora Crossing intercepted a person identified as Adil Farooq Dar, resident of Retnipora Shopian. During the search, officers were able to recover 17 grams of heroin like substance and 112 grams of charas powder like substance, cash amount of Rs 1560 and a mobile phone was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Meanwhile in Ganderbal, following a specific information regarding presence of contraband substances in the newly constructed house of Noor Mohd Ganai resident of Rakh Haran Ganderbal in the jurisdiction of PS Ganderbal. Acting swiftly, on the directions of SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar, a special police team was constituted led by SHO PS Ganderbal reached on the spot. During the search of the house, 5 Kgs of crushed cannabis (Bang Patri) contraband substance was recovered and seized. The owner of the house was arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.