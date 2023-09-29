4 drug smugglers booked under PIT NDPS Act in Baramulla : Police

They were identified as Muzamil Majeed Bhat @ Hashim resident of Mohalla Mir Sahib Old Town, Showkat Ahmad Sheikh resident of Umerabad Srinagar, Hayat Ahmad Bhat resident of Kawoosa Budgam and Bashir Ahmad Sheikh resident of Palpora Pattan. Police said they were booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority. The booked drug smugglers have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Bhalwal in Jammu.

Pertinent to mention that many cases are registered against these drug smugglers and were involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth of Mohura Heewan, Bandipayeen Chandoosa, Khambiyar Pattan and other areas of District Baramulla. Despite their involvement in many FIR's they did not mend their activities and were again involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth.