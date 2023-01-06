4 drug traffickers in Shopain asked to disclose properties

Taking cognisance of their illegal activities, Additional District Magistrate Shopian has issued notices for their movable and immovable properties sources under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotic Substances Act, 1985 has been initiated and the accused have been asked to attend ADM office within 30 days. Out of these 4 persons, 2 belong to Zainapora tehsil and 1 each from Chitragam and Barbugh.