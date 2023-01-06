4 drug traffickers in Shopain asked to disclose properties

Shopian, Jan 6: In continuation of war against drug trafficking, district administration Shopian has issued notices to four more persons who are involved in illicit trade.
These drug traffickers , as per notices issued have been involved in the illicit trade of drugs with motive of taking illegal proceeds. They have made investment in acquiring movable and immovable properties from the illegal proceeds from the drug trade.
Taking cognisance of their illegal activities, Additional District Magistrate Shopian has issued notices for their movable and immovable properties sources under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotic Substances Act, 1985 has been initiated and the accused have been asked to attend ADM office within 30 days. Out of these 4 persons, 2 belong to Zainapora tehsil and 1 each from Chitragam and Barbugh.