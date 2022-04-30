4 fresh COVID positive cases in J&K

Srinagar, Apr 29 : Four fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
According to a media bulletin, one case was reported from Jammu division and three from Kashmir division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Jammu reported one fresh case, Srinagar two cases and Kupwara one case while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.
Four more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals of Jammu division.
The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported on Friday, thus the total number of confirmed casesremains 51 across J&K.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 5,774 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to2,26,81,376.
According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 454032 positive cases, 65are Active Positive (42in Jammu Division and 23in Kashmir Division), 449216 have recovered and 4751 have died; 2328 in Jammu division and 2423in Kashmir division.
The Bulletin further said that out of 24978731 test results available, 454032 samples have tested positive and 24524699 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 17,628 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.
Till date 6456704 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 27929 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 65 in isolation and 499912 in home surveillance. Besides, 5924047 persons have completed their surveillance period.
The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24x7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.